Officials unveil dashboard of coronavirus cases in Maine schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine Department of Education is now offering coronavirus information by school.

It’s in collaboration with the Maine CDC and DHHS.

The online dashboard includes the number of COVID-19 cases reported at pre-K through grade 12 schools in the state in the last 30 days.

The Maine Department of Education released the following statement, “Cases are included if the infected individual lives in Maine and is associated with the school (as either a staff member or student) and was physically present on campus, including participating in group school activities such as sports. The number of cases is suppressed to protect privacy in any school with fewer than 5 cases.”

The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday.

The press release states, that “the new dashboard is part of the Mills Administration’s approach to COVID-19, which is to provide information, support, and policies to balance safety with re-opening Maine’s economy and schools.”

You can find more information on the department’s website.

