Advertisement

Officials unveil dashboard of coronavirus cases in Maine schools

The dashboard is updated twice a week, officials say.
MGN image
MGN image(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine Department of Education is now offering coronavirus information by school.

It’s in collaboration with the Maine CDC and DHHS.

The online dashboard includes the number of COVID-19 cases reported at pre-K through grade 12 schools in the state in the last 30 days.

The Maine Department of Education released the following statement, “Cases are included if the infected individual lives in Maine and is associated with the school (as either a staff member or student) and was physically present on campus, including participating in group school activities such as sports. The number of cases is suppressed to protect privacy in any school with fewer than 5 cases.”

The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday.

The press release states, that “the new dashboard is part of the Mills Administration’s approach to COVID-19, which is to provide information, support, and policies to balance safety with re-opening Maine’s economy and schools.”

You can find more information on the department’s website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eastport Municipal Airport breaks ground on new runway

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Back in May, the Eastport Municipal Airport received a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for $5.8 million dollars. Tuesday, the airport broke ground on a new runway that will include improved lighting. And that’s just the start.

News

Dr. Birx urges Mainers not to let guards down in fight against COVID-19 during visit to state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Deborah Birx stressed the importance of testing and wearing masks.

News

UNE to move its College of Osteopathic Medicine to Portland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move will put the College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Portland campus along with UNE’s other health-related programs like dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

News

Bates College sending some students home for violating COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McIntosh didn’t cite a specific number of how many were sent home from among the approximately 1,700 students on campus.

Latest News

News

Rockland artist moves political sculpture from city park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The sculpture will be mobile for the next couple of weeks.

News

UMaine Homecoming goes virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
There will be all sorts of videos to watch plus virtual socials and gatherings.

News

Police ask for help in finding missing Mercer man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Authorities say 41-year-old Kevin O’Meara was at an atm in Farmington on October 5th.

News

Dozens gather to protest Maine’s mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Protestors say it’s unconstitutional to enforce such restrictions.

News

Mainers spent over $250K on marijuana during first weekend of legal sales

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters in the state chose to legalize adult use marijuana in 2016, but retail sales didn't become legal until October

News

Early voting in Bangor underway

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
As of Tuesday morning residents can make their way to the Cross Insurance Center to cast a ballot.