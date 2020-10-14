Advertisement

New online dashboard tracks coronavirus cases in Maine schools

The dashboard includes the number of COVID-19 cases reported at pre-K through grade 12 schools in the state in the last 30 days.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Several schools in Maine have temporarily switched to fully remote learning this week due to confirmed cases of coronavirus. Now, the state is offering a way to track all schools with recent cases.

The Maine Department of Education has launched an online dashboard in collaboration with the Maine CDC and DHHS, providing a school-by-school breakdown.

The dashboard includes the number of COVID-19 cases reported at pre-K through grade 12 schools in the state in the last 30 days. The totals include students and staff who were actually on the campus.

You can see the current numbers by clicking here.

The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday.

In the last 30 days, four schools have had COVID-19 outbreaks: Sanford High School, Massabesic Middle School in East Waterboro, Community Regional Charter School in Cornville and Skowhegan and Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York. During the same period, 55 other schools had at least one case of COVID-19, including out-of-state schools with Maine residents.

With 223,813 students and staff in Maine schools, the Department of Education says the number of cases represents a case rate of 5.0 per 10,000 over the past 30 days. The rate for the entire state over the same period was 6.7 per 10,000.

