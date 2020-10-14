Advertisement

Mostly Clear Tonight, Bright, Breezy & Mild Thursday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm that brought all the much-needed rain to Maine last night and very early this morning will continue to move northeast through the Canadian Maritimes tonight. The ridge of high pressure that brought a good deal of sunshine to our region this afternoon will continue to control the weather across the Pine Tree State tonight and tomorrow as it slides east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The high will bring Maine mostly clear conditions tonight, with some patchy fog developing late. A southerly breeze on the backside of the high will bring Maine and the rest of New England a warm day tomorrow, with high temps reaching the 60s to low 70s across Maine under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Friday may briefly start out partly cloudy, but an approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to the state later in the morning, with showers likely developing during the afternoon. Energy aloft will likely cause a storm to form south of New England Friday night. The storm will then move north along the slow moving cold front Saturday, which will bring another round of much needed steady rain to our area as we start the weekend. A colder air-mass will move into our region later Friday night and Saturday as the storm rides up through the western Gulf of Maine. Enough cold air aloft may move into western parts of Maine that any lingering rain later Saturday across the higher elevations may mix with or change to snow before ending. Any leftover shower activity should end Saturday evening as the storm lifts north into eastern Canada.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine a brighter day Sunday, with near normal temps expected as highs run in the low 50s north to upper 50s south across Maine. The ridge of high pressure will likely bring Maine a mainly dry and slightly milder than normal start to our workweek on Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, a little patchy fog late, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a south breeze between 7 and 20 mph and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Friday: Increasing clouds, afternoon showers likely, with a south breeze between 10 and 15 mph becoming northwest later in the day and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Periods of rain likely, with high temps in the mid to upper 40s west and low to mid 50s east.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Sun to increasing clouds, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

