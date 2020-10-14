Advertisement

Morning Clouds Will Give Way to Lots of Sunshine Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The storm that brought us heavy rain last night is now pushing to our north and east. Clouds will continue to clear throughout the morning across the state. Skies will eventually become mostly sunny throughout the day. A bit milder as well with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Mainly clear skies tonight as well with lows falling back to the upper 30s to mid 40s.

High pressure will stay in control for Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected throughout the region. Temperatures will run around average in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A cold front will approach the state on Friday. As it does so, a shower is possible during the evening and at night. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This cold front will pass the state on Saturday and a period of steady rain is likely to move through. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s. High pressure will build in behind that cold front for the day on Sunday and a nice end to the weekend is expected. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies expected statewide.

Today: Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s statewide. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, lows will drop back to the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 50s to low 60s across the region. Breezy with a southerly wind between 10-20 mph.

Friday: Variably cloudy skies, a late day shower is possible. Highs will run in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Highs will run in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

