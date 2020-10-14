More than 130,000 Mainers have already voted before Election Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - With three weeks to go until Election Day, 133,000 Mainers have already voted.

According to data released Tuesday by the Secretary of State’s office, 133,088 absentee ballots have been returned already. More than 354,000 have been requested and 345,000 have been sent out. That represents more than a third of all registered voters in Maine.

The total number of absentee ballot requests already exceeds the 2016 general election total by roughly 100,000.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has predicted 450,000 Mainers will vote absentee for November, about 60% of the projected total votes cast.

Of the 133,000 ballots returned already, 798 were rejected. Dunlap has previously said that the biggest reason for rejecting a ballot is the voter failing to sign the envelope.

