Advertisement

More than 130,000 Mainers have already voted before Election Day

Maine sees significant increase in absentee ballot requests
Maine sees significant increase in absentee ballot requests
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - With three weeks to go until Election Day, 133,000 Mainers have already voted.

According to data released Tuesday by the Secretary of State’s office, 133,088 absentee ballots have been returned already. More than 354,000 have been requested and 345,000 have been sent out. That represents more than a third of all registered voters in Maine.

The total number of absentee ballot requests already exceeds the 2016 general election total by roughly 100,000.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has predicted 450,000 Mainers will vote absentee for November, about 60% of the projected total votes cast.

Of the 133,000 ballots returned already, 798 were rejected. Dunlap has previously said that the biggest reason for rejecting a ballot is the voter failing to sign the envelope.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pilot suffers no injuries after landing gear malfunction at Waterville airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The plane had just landed and was crossing from the runway to the taxiway.

News

Maine CDC reports 47 new cases, no new deaths Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
621 cases are active, that’s a decrease of 10 overnight.

News

MDI Art for Justice coming to Bar Harbor Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The exhibition is called “Art for Justice: Working Towards Equity.”

News

Reported home invasion in Hope

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Knox County Sheriff's Office investigating reported home invasion in Hope early Monday morning

Latest News

News

Brewer Area Food Pantry hosting food drive for kids

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
They're asking for items such as peanut butter and jelly

News

Androscoggin County Jail inmates call for COVID-19 safety measures through hunger strike

Updated: 9 hours ago
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Androscoggin County Jail.

News

Penobscot Theatre Company kicks off 47th season virtually

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
While many venues across the county remain shuttered, the Penobscot Theatre Company is turning the lights back on digitally.

News

Downtown Bangor Partnership discusses growing homeless population

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Downtown Bangor Partnership discussed the growing homeless population in and around the Bangor area today.

News

Officials unveil dashboard of coronavirus cases in Maine schools

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Departments will update the dashboard every Tuesday and Thursday.

News

Eastport Municipal Airport breaks ground on new runway

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Back in May, the Eastport Municipal Airport received a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for $5.8 million dollars. Tuesday, the airport broke ground on a new runway that will include improved lighting. And that’s just the start.