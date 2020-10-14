MDI Art for Justice coming to Bar Harbor Sunday

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Artists from all over Downeast Maine will take part Sunday in a one day pop-up art show in downtown Bar Harbor.

The exhibition is called “Art for Justice: Working Towards Equity.”

It will explore issues of racial justice. Works will be exhibited along the fence of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church at the corner of Kennebec and Mount Desert Streets.

“The point is to get people in there, get them looking at the pieces, and having conversations with each other, with their families, with us, with their community members, about what racial justice looks like here and in our country.” said MDI Art for Justice Committee Member Dani Robbins.

The exhibit runs from 10:30am to 6:30pm and also features an interactive mural that visitors are encouraged to take part in.

For more information, visit MDI Art For Justice on Facebook.

