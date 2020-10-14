Maine DHHS and Maine Amateur Hockey Association have correspondence, hope for resolution to play soon

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine DHHS contacted the Maine Amateur Hockey Association in response to the COVID-19 positive referee incident. Maine’s USA Hockey governing body had a board meeting Tuesday night.

“I’m hopeful that we will have a dialogue, and a seat at the table if you will, to go over the whole situation,” says MEAHA President Mike Keaney, “Say and how to move forward. I’m pretty confident that’s gonna happen.”

They are confident enough in a season they set the state tournament sites at the meeting.

Here is the statement MEAHA released this evening in regards to being contacted by Maine DHHS on Friday.

"On Friday, October 9th, 2020, Maine Amateur Hockey Association (MEAHA), the Maine affiliate for USA Hockey, received a letter from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew. Upon receipt, MEAHA attempted to contact the commissioner’s office for clarification and to open a dialogue with Maine DHHS to develop an appropriate path forward. We did not receive a response at that time. MEAHA was able to contact Commissioner Lambrew’s office late this afternoon and we are hopeful to have the opportunity to discuss the situation in the coming days.

MEAHA’s executive board met on Friday evening and the decision was made to cancel all MEAHA sanctioned games in the State of Maine thru October 13, 2020. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution so that all of our member associations and partner rink operators could review and confirm that all Maine CDC COVID-19 Guidelines and USA Hockey’s return to play guidelines (USAH Returning to the Rinks) were being properly followed.

MEAHA believes that we have been compliant, at all times, with all state laws and executive orders since return to practice/play activities began in July. The safety of our players, coaches and officials is foremost in all protocols that have been implemented to protect our members during this unprecedented time. We will continue to reach out to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and hope to have our 5,000 + participants return to the rinks in Maine as soon and as safely as possible.

A decision on this coming weekend’s scheduled games will be made by Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM."

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.