Maine CDC reports 47 new cases, no new deaths Wednesday

Updated COVID-19 statistics
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 47 new cases of Coronavirus today.

Nine of the cases are unclassified so the total went up by 36 to 5,816.

621 cases are active, that’s a decrease of 10 overnight.

5,052 people have recovered, an increase in 46.

A number of counties are seeing an increase in total cases but a decrease in active cases.

Cumberland saw a decrease in 2 active cases, Androscoggin saw a decrease in 3.

Waldo County saw an increase in 5 cases for a total of 10 active cases.

Penobscot County saw also saw a decrease of 5 active cases.

