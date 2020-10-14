Maine CDC Director says no further cases of COVID-19 from positive hockey referee yet

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control says there have been no further cases from the hockey referee who tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend after working in southern Maine and New Hampshire. Initially, they believed up to 400 people could have been exposed to the virus.

“We are just now entering the time period in which anyone who may have been exposed, on October 3rd and 4th, would have developed enough virus and potentially be able to be tested positive,” says Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, “We are keeping a lookout for any possible cases which may have occurred as a result of this exposure... The risk of any possible transmission given what we know about hockey we are not sure. But the responsible thing to do... given the 8 games and the numbers of players and people that were there congregating, we wanted to share what we knew, when we knew it.”

