Waterville candy store provides trip down memory lane

October 14 is National Dessert Day!
Penny Candy at Incense & Peppermints
Penny Candy at Incense & Peppermints
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It may just be a random day in October but Wednesday is a great excuse to treat yourself.

That’s because it’s National Dessert Day!

People around the country are indulging in everything from cookies to ice cream, pies to candy.

In downtown Waterville, Incense and Peppermints has a little something for everyone.

“Everybody is all about comfort food and what better comfort food than candy," said co-owner Malcolm Porter. "You can come in and get a little sweet treat that makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside and take that walk down memory lane, if you will, and see the penny candy or other types of candy that they experienced as a child.”

From old fashioned favorites to chocolate covered potato chips - today is the day to satisfy your sweet tooth!

