Advertisement

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

‘We are glad everyone is alright’
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.(Source: Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway, WTVM)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.

Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.

The child’s father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator.

Kokenzie certainly embodied the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” in this situation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Old Orchard Beach man sentenced to 40 years for killing roommate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge imposed the maximum sentence under a plea agreement for Dustan Bentley on Tuesday.

News

Webinar series offers guidance for increasing STEM workforce in Maine

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The chamber is working with the national “Science is US” campaign for the series of virtual discussions that kicked off Wednesday afternoon.

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

City of Bangor receives grant to help with election expenses

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Center for Tech and Civic Life has given the city $272,000 to help pay for COVID-related election expenses.

Latest News

National

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.

News

Music lessons bring UMaine students, middle schoolers together during pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Music programs look a little different since students are not allowed to play instruments together.

News

Music lessons brings UMaine students, middle schoolers together during pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Over $11 million donated to Jackson Lab for cancer innovations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Creative ways to fight cancer will now be available to more patients in Maine, thanks to the Harold Alfond Foundation.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) discusses Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: 1 hour ago