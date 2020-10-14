Advertisement

Former Skowhegan football player Murray is motorcyclist who died in Corinna crash Saturday

Skowhegan football coaches past and present say Jake was the complete teammate
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Former Skowhegan football player Jake Murray died in a motorcycle accident this weekend near Corinna. Murray’s former teammates have been there for his family this week. His former head coach is not surprised by that response at all...

“The best teammate any of our players, and our coaches, could want. I don’t say that because of what we are talking about. He was a competitor but at the same time even if you were the player in front of him, he cheered you on and he wanted you to do well,” says Jake’s football coach Matt Friedman, “He really had a huge impact on our team. Not just from a playing standpoint, he brought unity to the team. To the point where I encouraged him to go out for track at Skowhegan. I wanted the athletes on the track team that didn’t know him to get that same feeling because he’s just a team guy. He did that too, he went out for track and just had a great time. I know the athletes around him were better off having him around.”

Funeral Expense Help for Murray Family

