Advertisement

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, Barron Trump right, stands with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington.
In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, Barron Trump right, stands with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for the coronavirus but has since tested negative.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He has since tested negative, she said, as have both she and President Donald Trump.

After she and the president received their positive results Oct. 1, Mrs. Trump wrote that “naturally, my mind went immediately to our son.”

He tested negative and she was relieved, but kept thinking about what would happen the next day and the day after that.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” she said in a lengthy note released on social media.

She said Barron is a “strong teenager” who exhibited no symptoms. Sounding a bit like the president, she said she was “glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”

She said her son has since tested negative.

The first lady has guarded the privacy of her teenage son. She did not explain why his positive diagnosis was not made public earlier.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie retrieved a pair of scissors so he could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

News

Old Orchard Beach man sentenced to 40 years for killing roommate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge imposed the maximum sentence under a plea agreement for Dustan Bentley on Tuesday.

News

Webinar series offers guidance for increasing STEM workforce in Maine

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The chamber is working with the national “Science is US” campaign for the series of virtual discussions that kicked off Wednesday afternoon.

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

City of Bangor receives grant to help with election expenses

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Center for Tech and Civic Life has given the city $272,000 to help pay for COVID-related election expenses.

Latest News

National

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.

News

Music lessons bring UMaine students, middle schoolers together during pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Music programs look a little different since students are not allowed to play instruments together.

News

Music lessons brings UMaine students, middle schoolers together during pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Over $11 million donated to Jackson Lab for cancer innovations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Creative ways to fight cancer will now be available to more patients in Maine, thanks to the Harold Alfond Foundation.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) discusses Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: 1 hour ago