Eastport Municipal Airport breaks ground on new runway

Eastport Airport expanding services
Eastport Airport expanding services
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - Back in May, the Eastport Municipal Airport received a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for $5.8 million dollars.

“It’s a big bonus for the community, and it’s really nice to see the community come out and support the airport,” said Airport Manager Steve Trieber.

Tuesday, the airport broke ground on a new runway that will include improved lighting. And that’s just the start.

“The master plan includes everything from commercial hangers, a freight terminal, a new terminal for the passengers," Trieber said. “Just to bring the airport, I guess you could say, more into the future.”

Senator Susan Colins, who helped secure the funding, was at the groundbreaking ceremony, as were representatives from the state, the town, and and Cape Air Vice President of Planning Andrew Bonny.

“Air service in a municipal airport like this provides a connection between small community America and the national and international air transportation system," Bonny said.

Runway repairs and new lighting is more than just maintenance. The Eastport Municipal Airport is now on its way toward becoming a full-on commercial facility, which could have a huge economic impact for both Eastport and Washington County.

“To be able to have the convenience of flying in and out of Eastport, it’s going to help real estate sales, it’s going to help small companies," said Business Development Manager Ron DeFilippo. “It’s going to help a lot of development. Businesses and commerce is more apt to want to come to Eastport if they can get in and out of here pretty easily.”

