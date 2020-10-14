Advertisement

Dr. Birx urges Mainers not to let guards down in fight against COVID-19 during visit to state

Dr. Deborah Birx stressed the importance of testing and wearing masks..
Dr. Birx urges Mainers not to let guards down in fight against COVID-19 during visit to Southern Maine
Dr. Birx urges Mainers not to let guards down in fight against COVID-19 during visit to Southern Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, urged Mainers not to let their guards down in the fight against COVID-19.

“Now is the moment to re-engage in our personal protection of each other,” Birx said.

During her visit to Southern Maine Community College on Tuesday, Birx noted the important role that college students play, and the role proactive testing can have in detected infections in the community.

“They could really help us really see that early asymptomatic silent spread,” Birx said.

Her stop in Maine was part of a nationwide tour where she is stressing the importance of wearing face masks and public policies that support it.

“It allows retail establishments to enforce the masking policy. It allows us to constantly be reminded,” Birx said.

She wanted Mainers not to get complacent with the state’s low positivity rate and number of cases, pointing to states like Montana and the Dakotas that have seen increases in cases.

“If you looked five weeks ago, they would look very much like the Northeast,” Birx said.

As the colder months arrive, Birx said now is not the time to become complacent, especially when spending time with family and friends.

“People are cautious in public. Where they are getting fatigued and letting down their guard is in private, and that is the message we need to increase,” Birx said.

While looking ahead to the holidays, she recommended small gatherings with precautions in place.

“How do we protect those inside of the house? How do we wear masks in the house and really physically distance?” Birx said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNE to move its College of Osteopathic Medicine to Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move will put the College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Portland campus along with UNE’s other health-related programs like dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

News

Bates College sending some students home for violating COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McIntosh didn’t cite a specific number of how many were sent home from among the approximately 1,700 students on campus.

News

Rockland artist moves political sculpture from city park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The sculpture will be mobile for the next couple of weeks.

News

UMaine Homecoming goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
There will be all sorts of videos to watch plus virtual socials and gatherings.

Latest News

News

Police ask for help in finding missing Mercer man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Authorities say 41-year-old Kevin O’Meara was at an atm in Farmington on October 5th.

News

Dozens gather to protest Maine’s mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Protestors say it’s unconstitutional to enforce such restrictions.

News

Mainers spent over $250K on marijuana during first weekend of legal sales

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters in the state chose to legalize adult use marijuana in 2016, but retail sales didn't become legal until October

News

Early voting in Bangor underway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
As of Tuesday morning residents can make their way to the Cross Insurance Center to cast a ballot.

News

This year, voters will vote on a proposal to add enforcements to the ordinance that bans the use of facial recognition software by police and city agencies in Portland, Maine.

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Nov. 3, Portland voters will decide if an ordinance that would allow citizens to sue the city for illegal surveillance and require the city to suppress illegally obtained evidence.

News

Maine begins Stage Four of its reopening to plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Stage Four also expands the face covering mandate to include additional entities, such as private schools.