Downtown Bangor Partnership discusses growing homeless population

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Downtown Bangor Partnership discussed the growing homeless population in and around the Bangor area today.

Business owners stressed their concern for those folks but also expressed their need for something to be done.

Owners talked about people sleeping on their business doorsteps and leaving human fecal matter and vomit for them to clean up before customers arrive.

The partnership offered recommendations like working with a street plus team.

The team would help with safety, cleaning and compassionate outreach in the downtown area.

Another idea is evaluate what’s been successful at the Ramada Inn, which is housing some who are homeless, and expanding on that.

“This is something that is extremely complicated,” said Brian Hinrichs, of the Downtown Bangor Partnership. “But, it’s not something that can be swept aside and ignored. So, let’s put our heads together and let’s make sure that we are working actively to address a solution.”

The partnership is hoping the recommendations will be taken up at a workshop scheduled before tomorrow night’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.