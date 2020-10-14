City of Bangor receives grant to help with election expenses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is getting some help in offsetting increased election costs.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life has given the city $272,000 to help pay for COVID-related election expenses. The grant is largely funded by Facebook moguls Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.

The city plans to use these funds to pay for extra solo voting booths, sanitation costs, worker pay, and voter outreach efforts to educate people on how to register and safely vote this year.

“Great news for the city and the taxpayers of Bangor because a lot of these things, most of them we were going to have to pay for anyways to have safe voting this year. So, to have a grant to offset those costs really directly saves the city money on its bottom line,” says City Councilor Ben Sprague.

City officials say they’re grateful for the non-partisan grant.Early, in-person voting in Bangor is now underway at the Cross Center.

