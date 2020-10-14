Advertisement

Brewer Area Food Pantry hosting food drive for kids

Suggested items include peanut butter and jelly
Brewer Area Food Pantry 'For Kids Food Drive' details
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Area Food Pantry is asking for donations for its kids' food bag program.

A food drive is scheduled for Thursday, October 15th in the Brewer Hannaford parking lot. Volunteers will be collecting donations from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A flyer for the event says the pantry needs the following:

Applesauce cups

Fruit cups

Juice boxes

Small milks

Mac and cheese cups

Ravioli cups

Snack crackers

Gummies

Individually wrapped snacks

Peanut butter

Jelly

Granola bars

Sandwich bags

The Brewer Area Food Pantry says 64% of the people it serves are seniors or children.

