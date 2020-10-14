Brewer Area Food Pantry hosting food drive for kids
Suggested items include peanut butter and jelly
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Area Food Pantry is asking for donations for its kids' food bag program.
A food drive is scheduled for Thursday, October 15th in the Brewer Hannaford parking lot. Volunteers will be collecting donations from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
A flyer for the event says the pantry needs the following:
Applesauce cups
Fruit cups
Juice boxes
Small milks
Mac and cheese cups
Ravioli cups
Snack crackers
Gummies
Individually wrapped snacks
Peanut butter
Jelly
Granola bars
Sandwich bags
The Brewer Area Food Pantry says 64% of the people it serves are seniors or children.
