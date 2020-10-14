Body cams for Bangor PD considered by city council

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The issue of outfitting Bangor Police officers with body cameras will go back before the city council Wednesday night.

Councilors will discuss taking $144K from City Construction Reserve Funds to pay for the cameras.

Additionally they will consider more than $360K with a company that would help with the installation and training process, as well as the storage of the recorded video.

This matter was considered in the last budget proposal, but ultimately removed.

Officials with Bangor PD say they appreciate what the cameras would be able to provide.

“Just because we have video of an incident doesn’t mean we’re gonna be able to release it immediately or shortly there after,” said Sgt. Wade Betters. “There are still rules to be followed. Cases that are open for prosecution those videos most likely will not be released until the case has been resolved. But in an age where a lot of people are calling for extra transparency with the police I think this is a necessary tool. I welcome it. I hope it will deliver that transparency

This is the first reading for the Body Worn Camera Project funding.

A final decision about the purchase will be made at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.