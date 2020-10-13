Water levels remain low after long drought

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) -I’ve never in my life ever seen it this low."

Gayle Munzner has always loved spending time along the banks of the Piscataquis near Low’s Bridge in Guilford. She took some photos of the extremely low water several weeks ago.

“It’s actually higher than the day I took the pictures. You could have easily walked across here.”

Munzner is contributing her photos to the local historical society.

“I just thought it was an historical event, and I wanted to share it.”

It’s a stark contrast compared to the other extreme 33 years ago when Low’s Bridge was swept away by rising floodwaters.

“When we had the flood of ’87, right now we’d be underwater.”

As director of the Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency, Tom Capraro is glad the river isn’t flooding, but the drought brings its own worries.

“The main concern I have right now is with the fire danger and the wells that are drying up.”

He says farmers are also struggling with the drought.

“We have a drought task force that we meet every two weeks, and we try to keep a running list of what communities have dried up wells where we can probably get some water assistance to them.”

Fortunately, rain is returning, and the river has already rose some since its low point.

“We’re going to need a lot more rain than that." says Capraro. "We’re going to need quite a bit.”

“So hopefully, Mother Nature will provide.” said Munzner.

You can report a dry well using this link.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.