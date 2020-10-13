Voters to decide on strengthening facial recognition ban

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - This year, voters will vote on a proposal to add enforcements to the ordinance that bans the use of facial recognition software by police and city agencies in Portland, Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports that on Nov. 3, Portland voters will decide if an ordinance that would allow citizens to sue the city for illegal surveillance and require the city to suppress illegally obtained evidence.

In addition, violations of the ordinance by city employees would be grounds for suspension or termination. Citizens would receive $100 per violation, or $1,000, whichever is higher, plus lawyer fees.

