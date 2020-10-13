Advertisement

UNE to move its College of Osteopathic Medicine to Portland

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - The University of New England says it’s going to use funding from the Harold Alfond Foundation to move the College of Osteopathic Medicine from its main campus in Biddeford.

The move will put the College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Portland campus along with UNE’s other health-related programs like dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Officials said Tuesday the $30 million grant also will help to accelerate high-growth programs to meet student demand and workforce needs.

Those include areas like aquaculture, entrepreneurship and criminal justice.

