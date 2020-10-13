Advertisement

UMaine Homecoming goes virtual

There will be all sorts of videos to watch plus virtual socials and gatherings.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -October in Orono means Homecoming at the University of Maine.

In 2020, the Black Bear traditions will still be celebrated virtually.

We spoke to Vice President of the UMaine Alumni Association Annie Cutler on Tuesday about the online festivities.

She says they’ve been working hard to put together three days of live and prerecorded events for Black Bear Nation.

They’ll be hosting a virtual tailgate party with a replay of UMaine’s 2018 Homecoming football game against Albany.

There will be all sorts of videos to watch plus virtual socials and gatherings.

Crafters and vendors will also be featured with online shopping opportunities.

“We’re excited we think this is an opportunity to engage people who wouldn’t otherwise be coming back for homecoming,” Cutler explained. She added, “this is really a nice opportunity to engage those alums in a way that we haven’t been able to...and hopefully if it goes as well as we think it will, we’ll incorporate this type of programming in the future even if we are back in person.”

Anyone can take part in the homecoming fun, but you have to register ahead of time.

You can head to their website for more information.

