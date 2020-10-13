Advertisement

“Time to winterize and immunize,” says head of Maine CDC

Dr. Nirav Shah voiced concerns for the state as colder weather arrives.
Even though it's a pandemic year, it's still imperative for students to get their required immunizations
Even though it's a pandemic year, it's still imperative for students to get their required immunizations(Jasmine Adous)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Winter is coming.

It’s time to plan accordingly.

That’s what the head of the Maine CDC had to say Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Nirav Shah voiced concerns for the state as colder weather arrives.

He says as gatherings shift from public to private spaces, it’s important to take precautions.

Shah advises this is not only a time to winterize your home, car, and clothes, but also to get immunized.

“We have particularly seen immunization rates that have fallen in among adolescent population, so for parents out there, before it gets too cold, this is a great time, a perfect opportunity to call your kids' health care providers and make sure they’ve got their well-child check up and particularly to make sure they are up-to-date on all of their immunizations,” said Shah.

Shah went on to say adults should take the advice and get up to date, too.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC offers updates on outbreaks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Dr. Nirav Shah updated information on Maine outbreaks.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus case count rising in Maine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
From August 10th to Tuesday active cases in Maine are up by about 40%.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 5,000th recovery from coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The latest data released by the Maine CDC has 26 new cases Tuesday.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.