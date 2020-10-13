“Time to winterize and immunize,” says head of Maine CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Winter is coming.

It’s time to plan accordingly.

That’s what the head of the Maine CDC had to say Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Nirav Shah voiced concerns for the state as colder weather arrives.

He says as gatherings shift from public to private spaces, it’s important to take precautions.

Shah advises this is not only a time to winterize your home, car, and clothes, but also to get immunized.

“We have particularly seen immunization rates that have fallen in among adolescent population, so for parents out there, before it gets too cold, this is a great time, a perfect opportunity to call your kids' health care providers and make sure they’ve got their well-child check up and particularly to make sure they are up-to-date on all of their immunizations,” said Shah.

Shah went on to say adults should take the advice and get up to date, too.

