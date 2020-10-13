Advertisement

Rockland artist moves political sculpture from city park


By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -A Rockland artist has moved his latest sculpture from the city’s Ferry Terminal Park.

According to Village Soup, Chris Gamage put the 300-pound bronze sculpture “Common Cents” in the back of his pick-up.

It will be mobile for the next couple of weeks.

We caught up with Gamage recently to hear about the political statement he’s making with the sculpture.

It takes aim at President Trump, and what Gamage calls a lack of common sense in the world right now.

It was put in the park without permission from city officials.

Gamage moved the piece because he needs to go through the approval process with the city to leave it in the park.

Gamage feels there’s not enough time to do that before the election.

