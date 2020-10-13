Rain, Heavy at Times Tonight, Brightening Skies & Milder Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a storm developing just south of New England, a front approaching from the west this afternoon and a rather potent upper level disturbance moving through the Northeast caused rain to develop across the Pine Tree State today. The rain will continue much of tonight as the storm lifts through the Gulf of Maine and the front to our west sweeps across our region. The rain tonight will be heavy at times and by the time the wet weather tapers off very late tonight and tomorrow morning much of Maine will have picked up between 1 and 2″ plus of much needed rainfall.

Any early morning clouds tomorrow should give way to a brightening sky as the storm and frontal system move off to our northeast and high-pressure approaches from the west. The high will bring Maine a good deal of sunshine tomorrow afternoon and Thursday as it moves across the Northeast. Temps both tomorrow and Thursday will run several degrees above normal as highs climb into the upper 50s north and 60s south both days.

It appears Friday will start off partly cloudy, but an approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to the state later in the day, with showers likely developing later in the afternoon or evening. Energy aloft will likely cause a storm to form south of New England Friday night. The storm will then move north along the slow moving cold front Saturday, which would bring another round of much needed steady rain to our area as we start the weekend. Any leftover shower activity should end Saturday evening as the storm lifts north into eastern Canada. Approaching high pressure will bring Maine a brighter day Sunday, with near normal temps expected as highs run in the low 50s north to upper 50s south across Maine.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times, patchy fog, with a southeast breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Any morning clouds giving way to a partly to mostly sunny sky, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 14 mph and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a south breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with possible late day scattered showers and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Saturday: Periods of rain likely, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the 50s.

