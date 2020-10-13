Police ask for help in finding missing Mercer man

MERCER, Maine (WABI) - Somerset County Sheriff’s Office authorities are searching for a missing man from Mercer.

Police say 41-year-old Kevin O’Meara hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Officials recieved new information on Tuesday evening that O’Meara was at an ATM in Farmington on October 5th at noon.

Police say O’Meara’s family hasn’t heard from him since October 4th.

He may be driving a green Toyota Tundra pick-up with the license plate number 3645XW.

If you have any information, call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 474-9591.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.