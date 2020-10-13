Advertisement

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival goes virtual with WHOOPtoberfest

Month long celebration of Maine’s official state treat
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival celebrates virtually with month long WHOOPtoberfest
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival celebrates virtually with month long WHOOPtoberfest(WABI TV)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - This would have marked the 11th year for the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival.

It takes place at the end of June.

Like countless other events, plans went virtual this year, thanks to the coronavirus.

Joy Hollowell tells us how the entire month of October is now WHOOPtoberfest.

======

“We’ve done some estimates that say the Whoope Pie Festival brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Piscataquis County economy,” says Patrick Myers, organizer of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. “But on top of all the other struggles up here that the county is under, it’s just one more rock on the pile, I guess.”

Finding a sweet spot in 2020 is the goal of WHOOPtoberfest.

“The WHOOPtoberfest isn’t seen as much of a money maker,” explains Myers. “It’s more just celebrating the whoopie pie and honestly trying to get some business for the bakers around the state.”

Log onto the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival website, and you’ll see a link for WHOOPtoberfest.

“And that will take them to the map,” says Myers, “which is sort of the centerpiece of the festival.”

You can search for whoopie pie bakers by location, categories like gluten free, or if they ship the sweets. There’s also weekly contests. This week, it’s all about home bakers.

“Folks can post pictures or a short video of them baking whoopie pies and getting their family’s reaction to their final product,” says Myers. “The winner will receive up to $30 in whoopie pie merchandise and then a $20 gift card to a baker of their choice.”

“We’ve been making whoopie pies at Governor’s for 60 plus years,” says Jason Clay, Director of Operations for Governors Restaurants.

For the last decade, those treats could be found at the festival in Dover-Foxcroft.

“It’s one of the biggest events of the summer for Governor’s,” he adds.

Clays says any opportunity to feature Maine’s official state treat is a good one.

“Everybody makes their whoopie pies a little bit different, right?” Clay asks. “Everyone’s grandma had a little bit different recipe and I think that’s really what the Whoopie Pie Festival is all about.”

WHOOPtoberfest concludes with a taste of what folks would get at the festival- virtually, that is.

“They’re going to be able to vote for their favorite traditional baker, their favorite flavored whoopie pie bakers,” explains Myers. “We will be crowning a People’s Choice baker this year. So it gives a chance for people all across Maine to discover new bakers, find some new favorite whoopie pies and hopefully have a little fun in 2020.”

+++++

Organizers are updating the WHOOPtoberfest website daily with new bakers. if your favorite isn’t already listed, you can nominate them right at the site.

There, you’ll also find artists, crafters and other vendors that typically set up at the festival.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine will hold its annual Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction as a virtual event this year.

News

Senator Collins shares thoughts as confirmation hearings begin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator Collins spoke briefly about her opposition to a Senate vote on Barrett’s confirmation.

News

Gas prices in Maine see little change from last week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The national average is about the same, roughly $2.16 a gallon.

Community

One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is a compilation of some of the Halloween-themed events happening in the region.

Latest News

News

Purnell-Wrigley Field unveils Louis Sockalexis monument

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Sockalexis was the first Native American to play Major League Baseball.

News

UMS reports low numbers of coronavirus cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMS started asymptomatic tests back in July.

News

Husson celebrates Indigenous People’s Day with on campus cleanup and recycle event

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The event consisted of two activities.

News

Maine officials discuss work surrounding Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Maine is one of 14 states and the District of Columbia that now observe the holiday instead of, or along with Columbus Day.

News

Public Enemy #1 gunned down in Bangor 83 years ago

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
83 years ago, the streets of Bangor were the setting for a violent shootout that marked the demise of then public enemy number one, Al Brady and members of the Brady Gang.

News

Brady Gang 83 years ago

Updated: 8 hours ago
83 years ago, the streets of Bangor were the setting for a violent shootout that marked the demise of then public enemy number one, Al Brady and members of the Brady Gang.