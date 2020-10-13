Maine Whoopie Pie Festival goes virtual with WHOOPtoberfest

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - This would have marked the 11th year for the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival.

It takes place at the end of June.

Like countless other events, plans went virtual this year, thanks to the coronavirus.

Joy Hollowell tells us how the entire month of October is now WHOOPtoberfest.

======

“We’ve done some estimates that say the Whoope Pie Festival brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Piscataquis County economy,” says Patrick Myers, organizer of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. “But on top of all the other struggles up here that the county is under, it’s just one more rock on the pile, I guess.”

Finding a sweet spot in 2020 is the goal of WHOOPtoberfest.

“The WHOOPtoberfest isn’t seen as much of a money maker,” explains Myers. “It’s more just celebrating the whoopie pie and honestly trying to get some business for the bakers around the state.”

Log onto the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival website, and you’ll see a link for WHOOPtoberfest.

“And that will take them to the map,” says Myers, “which is sort of the centerpiece of the festival.”

You can search for whoopie pie bakers by location, categories like gluten free, or if they ship the sweets. There’s also weekly contests. This week, it’s all about home bakers.

“Folks can post pictures or a short video of them baking whoopie pies and getting their family’s reaction to their final product,” says Myers. “The winner will receive up to $30 in whoopie pie merchandise and then a $20 gift card to a baker of their choice.”

“We’ve been making whoopie pies at Governor’s for 60 plus years,” says Jason Clay, Director of Operations for Governors Restaurants.

For the last decade, those treats could be found at the festival in Dover-Foxcroft.

“It’s one of the biggest events of the summer for Governor’s,” he adds.

Clays says any opportunity to feature Maine’s official state treat is a good one.

“Everybody makes their whoopie pies a little bit different, right?” Clay asks. “Everyone’s grandma had a little bit different recipe and I think that’s really what the Whoopie Pie Festival is all about.”

WHOOPtoberfest concludes with a taste of what folks would get at the festival- virtually, that is.

“They’re going to be able to vote for their favorite traditional baker, their favorite flavored whoopie pie bakers,” explains Myers. “We will be crowning a People’s Choice baker this year. So it gives a chance for people all across Maine to discover new bakers, find some new favorite whoopie pies and hopefully have a little fun in 2020.”

+++++

Organizers are updating the WHOOPtoberfest website daily with new bakers. if your favorite isn’t already listed, you can nominate them right at the site.

There, you’ll also find artists, crafters and other vendors that typically set up at the festival.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.