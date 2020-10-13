Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 5,000th recovery from coronavirus

The latest data released by the Maine CDC has 26 new cases Tuesday.
Maine stats 10-13
Maine stats 10-13(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday more than 5,000 Mainers have recovered from the coronavirus...

The latest data released by the Maine CDC has 26 new cases Tuesday.

2 are yet to be classified - the total rises to 5,780.

631 cases are active, that’s up 20 from Monday.

5,006 people have recovered.

Maine county stats 10-13
Maine county stats 10-13(WABI)

There are 6 new cases being reported in both Cumberland and York Counties.

They have the most active cases in the state with 191 and 139 respectively.

Somerset County has 5 more cases Monday.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2pm.

We will have that live on TV5 as well as on our website.

