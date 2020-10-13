Maine CDC reports 5,000th recovery from coronavirus
The latest data released by the Maine CDC has 26 new cases Tuesday.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday more than 5,000 Mainers have recovered from the coronavirus...
2 are yet to be classified - the total rises to 5,780.
631 cases are active, that’s up 20 from Monday.
5,006 people have recovered.
There are 6 new cases being reported in both Cumberland and York Counties.
They have the most active cases in the state with 191 and 139 respectively.
Somerset County has 5 more cases Monday.
The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2pm.
