Maine CDC offers updates on outbreaks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There is an outbreak of coronavirus associated with the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta.

The head of the Maine CDC says four members of the fire department that serve the facility have tested positive and an investigation is underway.

Dr. Nirav Shah also updated some other outbreaks.

He says there are now 17 cases associated with the Community Regional Charter School that has locations in Cornville and Skowhegan.

There are 24 cases at ND Paper in Rumford.

Woodland Pulp and Paper in Baileyville now has 19 cases.

There are now five cases at the L.L. Bean fulfillment center in Freeport.

