Maine begins Stage Four of its reopening to plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Stage Four of Maine’s economic reopening plan begins Tuesday.

Governor Janet Mills says the move is a balancing act between public safety and commerce as colder weather arrives in our state.

Starting Tuesday, the limit on indoor seating will increase to either 50-percent of capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

For non-seated indoor activities, such as the gym, the limit remains at 50. Outdoor gatherings are still capped at 100.

Stage Four also expands the face covering mandate to include additional entities, such as private schools.

The mandate will now be enforce statewide, too - rather than just in Maine’s coastal counties and larger cities.

The re-opening date for indoor service at bars and tasting rooms is still set for November 2.

