Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction goes virtual
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine will hold its annual Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction as a virtual event this year.

They’re encouraging people to register and help raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in Maine.

The auction will be live streamed beginning at 7 p.m. this Friday from Randall Madden Trucking in Milford with presentations and live interviews.

PLC of Maine has been holding the auction since 1993, but this is the first time they’re trying it virtually.

“This event is so important," said Dana Doran, Executive Director of PLC. "It’s not just about raising money, but it’s about giving back. And we know this year, more than any, there are families out there who need a lot of help.”

There’s already a silent auction going on which will run through Friday.

To register for that or for the virtual Friday auction, visit maineloggers.com.

