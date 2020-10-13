Local drivers win major season ending races at Speedway 95

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Speedway 95 held it’s Paul Bunyan weekend. Two big races Sunday night in Hermon. The 10th annual Ikey Dorr memorial race capped the night with Steve Kimball of Holden winning the street 100 lap race title.

Speedway 95′s 2020 late model season champion Brenton Parritt of Steuben capped off another great year in Hermon with a victory. He won the late model 150 race battling with Mike Hopkins all night before taking the win.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.