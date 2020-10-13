Increasing Clouds With Rain Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some sunshine is expected this morning with increasing clouds as time passes. Rain will eventually develop from southwest to northeast during the afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Highs will run in the 50s statewide. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall late evening into the overnight hours. One to two inches of rain is expected across the region. Lows tonight will fall back to the 40s and low 50s.

This storm will pass through the state by Wednesday morning. A few leftover morning showers on Wednesday cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, high pressure will slowly build in and a mixture of sun and clouds is expected for much of the day. Highs will run in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure will stay in control for Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected throughout the region. Temperatures will run around average in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A cold front will approach the state on Friday. As it does so, a shower is possible during the evening and at night. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This cold front will pass the state on Saturday and a period of steady rain is likely to move through. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Today: Some sun to start with increasing clouds throughout the morning. Rain will develop during the afternoon, heaviest will fall at night. Highs will run in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds E.SE at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A steady rain, heavy at times. Lows will fall back to the 40s across the state. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: A few morning showers are possible, otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds is expected throughout much of the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 50s to low 60s across the region.

Friday: Variably cloudy skies, a late day shower is possible. Highs will run in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s.

