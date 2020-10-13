Early voting in Bangor underway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Early, in person voting is underway in the city of Bangor.

As of Tuesday morning residents can make their way to the Cross Insurance Center to cast a ballot.

The City Clerk’s Office has relocated the operation there through the election.

Safe social distancing precautions are being taken and officials ask that you wear a mask.

Bangor’s City Clerk said they had a steady stream of voters all day and expect that to remain the case.

“I’m expecting thousands of people to come in and that would be more than what we normally see,” said City Clerk Lisa Goodwin. “We’re also doing it for an extra two weeks. Normally we it for four days. This is three weeks of voting, so, I think we’re to see a lot of people during that time.”

Early voting in Bangor continues through 5pm Friday October 30th.

