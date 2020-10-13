AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of people met Tuesday in Augusta to protest Maine’s mask mandate.

Today marks the beginning of phase four of the state’s reopening plan.

It allows places like restaurants and churches to increase indoor capacity, but also strengthens mask mandates across the state.

Protestors from Tuesday are a part of the Facebook group ‘Mainers Against Mask Mandates.’

They say it’s unconstitutional to enforce such restrictions and are worried about the effects it will have on children moving forward.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes and so are all of us to force this issue," said Gail Geraghty, an admin of the Facebook group. "Because it’s not about Trump, it’s not about politics, it’s about our individual human rights and how it’s affecting our ability to live our lives.”

Dozens gather to protest Maine's mask mandate. (WABI)

Several protestors wore Halloween masks to show their frustration over some festivities being canceled this year.

They are hoping Governor Mills will remove the mandate and the consequences businesses face for not enforcing it.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.