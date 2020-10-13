Coronavirus case count rising in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Over the past two months, the number of active cases of coronavirus in Maine have been steadily on the rise.

From August 10th to Tuesday active cases in Maine are up by about 40%.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says there are a few contributing factors to the uptick.

Over the course of the pandemic, Maine has greatly expanded access to testing.

Also, there is evidence of more instances of community transmission.

“We’ve seen increasing numbers of individuals on a daily basis who when the case investigator first reaches out to them, that individual doesn’t report any known connection with an open outbreak,” said Shah. “That’s a sign the transmission is occurring, and folks are not quite sure of the situation in which they may have contracted the disease.”

Shah says one of the best ways to slow the spread is the increased wearing of face coverings.

He added evidence from around the globe shows that to be true.

