Bates College sending some students home for violating COVID-19 protocols

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Bates College says “a number of students” have been sent home for violating rules created to thwart the spread of a deadly virus.

Josh McIntosh, vice president for campus life, said in an open letter to the college community Friday that the students were sent away and forced to switch to remote learning for a range of issue, the Sun Journal reported.

Those include “being in residence halls they do not live in, hosting guests who are not Bates students, and not complying with the COVID-19 testing requirements, including repeatedly missing testing appointments,” he wrote.

McIntosh didn’t cite a specific number of how many were sent home from among the approximately 1,700 students on campus.

