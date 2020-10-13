Advertisement

2020 Millinocket Marathon has been cancelled

Organizers hope to still provide economic impact despite cancellation
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket Marathon has been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19. The annual race was to be held on December 5th. The conditions in the state have not improved to the level they would be able to hold the race. The marathon had no fee to run, but competitors and fans were asked to spend what they could in town to help the region economically. We spoke with race director Gary Allen who still hopes to help.

“You know cancelling the Millinocket Marathon was one of the toughest decisions I’ve made at this point. You know the business economy, this turned into something bigger than I ever imagined, I think it helped their morale as much as their pocketbooks. They really deserved a break and it is heartbreaking for me not to be able to bring this break to them,” says Millinocket Marathon race director Gary Allen, “I’m hoping we can appeal to runners to dig into their pocketbooks to purchase something online or contribute to good causes up there. Or even not cancel their hotel rooms and just let the hotels take the income from that as a way to get through this period. We are definitely going to be coming up with ways runners can still “run Millinocket” so to speak and make a difference.”

Gary also organizes the MDI Marathon which would have been this coming weekend. He hopes they will be able to continue both annual races next year.

