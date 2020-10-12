Advertisement

Waterville Area Humane Society sees positive side to COVID-19 pandemic

Community members were able to foster animals while at home in quarantine.
Waterville Area Humane Society
Waterville Area Humane Society(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

“We’re really here for the benefit of animals that are abandoned or surrendered or just not in a good situation to find them good long-lasting, forever homes,” said Executive Director of the Waterville Area Humane Society Lisa Oakes.

Like many businesses, the Waterville Area Humane Society had to adapt at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

They quickly found that those at home in quarantine were the perfect candidates for fostering.

And staff made use of the extra time with the animals.

“We had so many dogs coming up and dogs in house as well, and they went out to foster and they flourished," Oakes said. "And just having staff be able to take the time to work with them behaviorally and working with them to do a little bit of training has made a huge difference in their adoptability.”

Members of the community are encouraged to take dogs like Fluffy out for an afternoon or even home for a sleepover.

“I did a slumber pup over the weekend that extended into this week," said volunteer Melissa Elisa. "I just couldn’t give him back, he was very sweet and shy here at the shelter, we had a hard time getting him out. We brought him home, and he did great with our cats, dogs. So giving that information back to the shelter he’s going to be adopted right away. Now everyone knows his personality and his temperament, and that information is great for the shelter.”

Lisa Oakes says the positive impact they’ve seen from these changes might shift how they operate moving forward.

“We want people to have a purpose for coming in to meet Fluffy or Bunny or even some of the cats," said Oakes. "It’s really changed our mindset in a really good way that benefits the animals as well as the people coming in.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is a compilation of some of the Halloween-themed events happening in the region.

Local

What will loosened gathering restrictions mean for churches?

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Two church leaders speak about how the increase will affect them

Community

Sidney maple farm prepares for Maine Maple Producers Weekend

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Maine Maple Producers Weekend kicks off tomorrow in line with the North American Maple Tour.

Healthy Living

Maine CDC issues tick warning to public

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The Maine CDC is urging people to be vigilant when it comes to ticks.

Latest News

Community

KV CrossFit adapts for a second time amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
KV Crossfit in Waterville has adapted for a second time this year in an effort to simply stay open.

Community

Friends of Green Street Park unveil new children’s stage

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
This is the kick-off to a campaign to complete a series of fitness stations around the park.

News

Garland couple receives hundreds of cards for 65th anniversary

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Thursday marks 65 years of marriage for Mae and Dwaine Giles.

News

25th Annual Hike for the Homeless this Saturday

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
25th annual Hike for the Homeless to benefit Bangor Area Homeless shelter is virtual, taking place this Saturday.

News

2020 Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival Starts Today

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
2020 Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival taking place right in your home

Community

Greater Bangor area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor is nearing the completion of an affordable housing project in Old Town