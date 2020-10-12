Advertisement

UMS reports low numbers of coronavirus cases

UMS started asymptomatic tests back in July.
According to officials, to date, there have been 18 COVID-19 positive cases in the entire UMaine System.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine colleges, including the University of Maine System, seem to be doing a good job handling the pandemic so far.

After more than 20,000 tests, there have only been 18 COVID-19 positive cases in the entire UMaine System.

Officials say currently, there are eight known active coronavirus cases of students or employees.

They’re all currently in isolation.

At UMA, there are three cases.

They say a new case is an off-campus, fully online student who tested independently of UMS screening.

There are four cases at UMaine and one at UMF.

You can find more information about their ongoing plan at maine.edu.

Recently we told you how Colby College has administered nearly 50,000 COVID-19 tests to date with only 11 students and faculty testing positive for the virus.

