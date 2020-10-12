Sunny North, More Clouds South Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A storm will move through the Mid-Atlantic today; however, high pressure will be positioned to our north. This means skies will remain mostly sunny north, with partly cloudy skies south. Highs will top out in the 50s once again. Any clouds will likely begin to dissipate tonight and skies will become mostly clear. Another chilly night is in store with lows falling back to the upper 20s to mid 30s across the state.

Some sunshine is expected tomorrow morning with increasing clouds as time passes. Rain will eventually develop from southwest to northeast during the afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s statewide. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall late evening into the overnight hours. The computer models have recently been more aggressive with this system putting an inch plus for most locales. This storm will pass through the state by Wednesday morning. A few leftover morning showers on Wednesday cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, high pressure will slowly build in and a mixture of sun and clouds is expected for much of the day. Highs will run in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure will stay in control for Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected throughout the region. Temperatures will run around average in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A cold front will likely pass the state on Friday. As it does so, showers with imbedded downpours are likely to move through. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Today: Mainly sunny skies across the north, partly cloudy south. Cool once again with highs in the low to mid 50s for much of the state. Winds S/SE at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Lows will fall back to the upper 20s to mid 30s with a calm wind.

Tuesday: Some sun to start with increasing clouds throughout the morning. Rain will develop during the afternoon, heaviest will fall at night. Highs will run in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds E.SE at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: A few morning showers are possible, otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds is expected throughout much of the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 50s to low 60s across the region.

Friday: Variably cloudy with showers. Highs will run in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

