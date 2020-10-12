Senator Collins shares thoughts as confirmation hearings begin

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -We caught up with Senator Susan Collins at an event in Pittsfield on Monday.

Senator Collins spoke briefly about her opposition to a Senate vote on Barrett’s confirmation.

“I have not met with her. I would certainly be happy to meet with her just as I met with Merrick Garland four years ago when he was nominated by President Obama. I’m still learning more about her record now that she’s been on the court, but my point is procedural, a fairness point, and following the same rules that we followed last time.”

Collins says her position isn’t reflective of her opinion of Amy Coney Barret but on rushing through the process so close to the election.

