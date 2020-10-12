Advertisement

Purnell-Wrigley Field unveils Louis Sockalexis monument

Sockalexis was the first Native American to play Major League Baseball.
Louis Sockalexis Monument
Louis Sockalexis Monument(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Purnell-Wrigley Field in Waterville celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day by honoring a Maine baseball player.

The field unveiled the new Louis Sockalexis monument.

Sockalexis was a member of Penobscot Nation and became the first Native American to play Major League Baseball.

Sockalexis played for the Cleveland Spiders who later changed their name to the Indians.

One of his relatives reflected on the impact he had on baseball growing up.

“I remember growing up on Indian Island, the most famous sport there was baseball," said Thomas. "We used to play in old fields, and baseball was the main sport on Indian Island. They were always crazy about it, and I think he was one of the reasons they were so serious.”

The monument was unveiled today at the championship game for the Alfond Youth Community Center Fall Classic Baseball Tournament.

Ralph Thomas threw out the first pitch in honor of his relative.

