Public Enemy #1 gunned down in Bangor 83 years ago

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 83 years ago, the streets of Bangor were the setting for a violent shootout that marked the demise of then public enemy number one, Al Brady and members of the Brady Gang.

TV5 was there as two local historians looked back at the event that set the eyes of the nation on the Queen City.

“There were tires in cars that went flat because of bullets,” said local historian Gerry Palmer. “There were bullets in the second story windows. It was a wild shootout here.”

The date was October 12th, 1937.

“This was almost the very end of the gangster era which began in ’32 or ’33,” said local historian Richard Shaw. “It peaked in ’34 with the death of Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde and other people.”

“The Brady Gang tried to go into the store which was Dakin’s Sporting Goods to buy machine gun parts so they could go hunting, as every good Mainer wants to go hunting with machine gun parts,” said Palmer. “It tipped off the people in the store. It tipped off law enforcement, and they set a trap. Central Street was perfect. They could block off both ends, and the bad guys will be stuck in the middle.”

“You have J. Edgar Hoover, the head of the FBI, back in Washington chomping at the bit,”explained Shaw. “He wanted to come to Bangor, but they said no, no, no. So, we had a hotline, and he was not all that happy, but you can’t argue with success. These were sharpshooters. 12 FBI men in windows.”

Balloons released Monday morning signified those events. Two for the gang members that were killed - the third was arrested that day.

“Marched over to the police station that was at the corner of Columbia and Hammond Street,” said Palmer. “He was taken back to Indiana tried, convicted, and electrocuted one year later.”

Three silver balloons honor the memories of authorities that worked to bring down the gang and the people at Dakin’s store that tipped them off when they were making such unusual purchases.

“The one weapon they didn’t have, they had about everything else, was a Tommy gun,” said Shaw. “The gun you might’ve seen Humphrey Bogart and Jimmy Cagney with in the movies. It wasn’t the greatest gun but is a lot more compact then these big World War II guns that were recovered in their cars.”

Al Brady’s body went unclaimed, and his grave was unmarked at Mount Hope Cemetery for 70 years. 13 years ago, a headstone was put in place ensuring no one ever forgets what happened on that October morning.

“These city slickers from away with their fancy car and their fancy clothes, regular Mainers stopped them here on the streets of Bangor,” said Palmer

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.