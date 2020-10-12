One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Maine (WABI) - Trick-or-treating may look a bit different this year due to coronavirus but local communities, organizations and neighbors are still planning ways to make things fun for the little ones.

TV 5 has compiled a list of events happening in the local area for everyone to enjoy.

NOTE: This is a list of some local events. Not all events may be listed. If you know of another event happening in your area please email the details to wabi@wabi.tv for it to be added to the website.

October 1

1. Virtual: UNICEF USA launches virtual Trick-or-Treat. The event lasts through the month of October. There are virtual activities for parents and kids to enjoy. You can also collect lifesaving donations for UNICEF virtually.

October 8

1. Virtual: Oct. 8 - Nov. 1 Penobscot Theatre Company is offering Ghost Hunting in Bangor, ME. Audiences are invited to join “Haunt enthusiast” Ben Layman as he tours the specter-laden Bangor Opera House. Learn the history of this fascinating building, go places most of the public never do, and see if you can spot the presence of an apparition or two in the shadows. Tickets are required.

October 11

1. Virtual: Oct. 11 - Nov. 1 Penobscot Theatre will be streaming live performances of “The Glitch Witch.” This magical mystery musical will be one for the whole family to enjoy! Tickets are required.

October 15

1. Virtual: Oct. 15 - Nov. 8 Penobscot Theatre Company will stream Ghost Postcards from Maine. Company members will pen original tales from Vacationland’s creepiest ghost towns. These six Maine playwright/novelists spin spine-tingling yarns that are brought to life. Tickets are required.

October 16

1. Livermore: Halloween Haunted Trail of Livermore is set to open Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. weather permitting. Halloween night will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Special day walk the Sunday before Halloween. They ask that you call ahead for large groups or special times and availability.

2. Union: Trail of Terror scare event at Union Fair will run several nights in October from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Entrance fee is $10. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This is a no-touching event. Masks and social distancing will be required and enforced. (Trail nights include Oct 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31.)

October 17

1. Dexter: A Stephen King Walkthrough in Dexter. “Specially selected scenes from... PET CEMETERY, MISERY, CARRIE, and IT with live actors! Pre bagged candy and apple cider will be passed out at the end. We encourage all ages to come, free to the public!” 141 Liberty Street in Dexter 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Event dates include Oct. 17, 24, 31)

2. Bangor: Pumpkin decorating and carving day - Bangor Parks and Recreation will be hosting the event. Kids can carve and decorate their own pumpkins, then take them home for the family to enjoy. Pumpkins as well as carving materials will be supplied. Spots are limited. $10 Residents, $15 Non-Residents. Children must be accompanied by only 1 adult. Event times are from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.

October 24

1. Stetson: Trunk or Treat in the Park. The event will be held at the Stetson Town Office Parking Lot from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. A “Who has the best Trunk” contest will be held with a $50 cash prize to the winner.

2. Hermon: Trunk or Treat at Morgan Hill Event Center. Tickets are required for every person in attendance and are now SOLD OUT. The event will be held from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Each 1 hour time slot will allow 100 people to take part. CDC Guidelines will be in place to ensure safety. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to your event start time in order to get through the check in process.

3. Winslow: Wicked Halloween Party at Maple Ridge Road. Wicked Quail and Pork will be hosting a Halloween party from 12 -5 with pigs to pet, quail to meet pumpkins to paint, and of course goodies. The event is outside with room to social distance.

4. Jonesboro: Halloween Spooktacular at the Jonesboro Grange parking lot from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Craft fair, Chinese Auction, Chili Cook-Off, 50/50 Raffle, $5 lunch, Trick or Treating and more.

5. Old Town: Hirundo Fall Fest will take place from 2:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Take a walk through our Trail of Jack O’Lanterns complete with trick or treating sponsored by Osborne Media. *Don’t forget to sign up now to submit your Jack O’Lantern or Scarecrow to be included on our trail and judged by our attendees! Tickets are limit per crowd limitations. Mask wearing and distancing will be expected, please and thank you.

6. Bangor: Oct. 25 - Oct. 31 Hallow Hunt A Thon at Cascade Park. Exciting week-long event leading up to Halloween filled with a Spooktacular mix of in-person and virtual events. Participate in our scavenger hunt set-up in local parks across New England. Registration is free, so sign up today.

October 29

1. Bangor: DON’T TOUCH A Truck N Treat event at the Bangor Waterfront from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. This event is free. However you must have a ticket to participate. Tickets are limited. Choose your time slot and choose the number of people that will be attending from your family. (4:00-4:30 PM 4:30-5:00 PM 5:00-5:30 PM 5:30-6:00 PM) Face coverings are required.

October 30

1. Windsor: Trunk N Treat at the Windsor Fair. The Windsor PAWS PTO is hosting a drive-through Trunk or Treat. This trunk or treat will occur in the parking lots across from the Windsor Fairgrounds on Friday, October 30th, at 6 pm.

October 31

1. Fairfield: The Fairfield Police Department is hosting a Trunk-or Treat drive-thru event. The event will take place Halloween night from 5:00-8:00PM. The location is to be determined.

2. Madison: This year’s Trunk-or-Treat event will be a drive-through. The event is on Halloween night from 4-7. Trick-or-treaters are invited to the Madison Business Park via the Madison Electric entrance. Decorated vehicles will line the road and children will not have to leave the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

3. Kenduskeag: It’s the second annual trunk or treat located at 536 Kenduskeag Levant Road where the haunted house is located at Cole Memorial Ball Field.

4. Searsmont: 2020 UNREAL Halloween Drive Thru Extravaganza at Magog Road from 2pm to 8pm or later. Come in costume (young or not) and get a bag of treats,. There will be a decorated photo area available. Social distancing, masking, sanitizing and disinfecting protocols will be followed. Treats will be pre-bagged, drive up, and then delivered to your car in masks and gloves (and costumes). If you choose, park and take photos in our photo op area. When it gets dark they will have family-friendly Halloween-themed movies projected onto the building for extra enjoyment. Nut free treat bags will be available.

5. Newburgh: Trunk or Treat Halloween Night in the parking lot at the Town Office. This will be a rain or shine event. If you would like to participate with a decorated trunk please call us at 234-4151 or email us at townclerk@uninets.net. Also if you would like to donate candy you can drop it off during business hours at the Town Office.

6. Bucksport: Starlight Stables Haunted Walk and Trunk or Treat located at 471 Millvale Rd. Refreshments will be available. $3 For Single Person and $8 for Families. Admission Collected At Gate.

7. China: Socially distanced “Drive-thru” Trunk or Treat hosted by the China Village Volunteer Fire Department from 5 PM EDT – 8 PM.

8. Brewer: Fright with a Knight Trunk or Treat at the Brewer IGA. Halloween might be different this year, but Red Knights VI are working to bring some normal to the season. The chapter VI Knights will be in costumes riding through the area before setting up in the Brewer IGA parking lot at 5:00 PM with their saddlebags full of candy. This location will offer plenty of social distancing for families. We will be there until 7:00 or when we run out of candy, whichever comes first.

9. Bar Harbor: Dress up and hit the shops in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island for some incredible deals and to help business owners with their year-end sales. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Bar Harbor Halloween Costume Sale which will take place on Saturday, October 31.

