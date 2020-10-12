Mostly Clear & Chilly Tonight, Rain Arrives Later Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny and slightly cooler than normal temps to Maine today will slide east into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Once again, a mainly clear sky and a light breeze will bring chilly conditions to our region tonight, with lows ranging from the mid 20s across some of the sheltered valleys to the mid 30s along the coast.

Any early partial sunshine tomorrow will quickly give way to increasing clouds as the high continues to move northeast through the Maritimes and a storm and frontal system approach from the west. The storm and frontal system will bring showers to Maine tomorrow afternoon, with the showers likely becoming a steadier and heavier rain during the evening hours. A storm developing along the front will likely bring periods of rain, possibly heavy at times to Maine tomorrow night, with many areas likely seeing between .50″ and 1.50″ of much needed rainfall by the time the wet weather tapers off early Wednesday morning.

Any early morning clouds Wednesday should give way to a brightening sky as the storm and frontal system move off to our northeast and high pressure approaches from the west. The high will bring Maine a good deal of sunshine Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as it moves across the Northeast. Temps both Wednesday and Thursday will run several degrees above normal as highs climb into the upper 50s and 60s both days.

At this point in time it appears Friday will start off partly cloudy, but an approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to the state later in the day, with possible showers developing later in the afternoon or evening. Energy aloft will likely cause a storm to form south of New England Friday night or Saturday morning. The storm will then move north along the slow moving cold front Saturday, which would bring another round of much needed rain to our area as we start the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, with a light breeze and low temps ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, afternoon showers developing and then becoming a steadier rain at night, with an east to northeast breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with possible late day scattered showers and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Saturday: Periods of rain likely, with high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

