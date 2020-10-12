Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

U.S. Supreme Court denies Maine GOP’s request to stop ranked choice voting

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Justice Stephen Breyer on Tuesday rejected the request for the high court to intervene

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Maine reactions to President, First Lady testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Congressional delegation sends well wishes in social media posts

Politics

Maine Supreme Court rejects GOP request to put ranked-choice voting in presidential election on hold

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ranked-choice voting will be used for the presidential race in Maine.

Latest News

Politics

Voters with disabilities now have accessible ballot option to vote absentee

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Voters with disabilities will now have an accessible ballot option to vote absentee.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Supreme Court looms large over Senate debate Monday night

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
4 Candidates, Republican incumbent Susan Collins, Democratic Challenger Sara Gideon and Independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage all took to the stage.

National Politics

U.S. Senate candidates participate in debate

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
It starts at 7 Monday night.

State

Maine launches online service to track absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT
Voters must enter their name, date of birth, and city of residence to check on the progress of their ballot.

Politics

HEAR FROM ALL FOUR CANDIDATES FOR U-S SENATE IN MAINE MONDAY NIGHT

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT
WITH THE NOVEMBER THIRD ELECTION FAST APPROACHING, WE WANT TO HELP YOU MAKE INFORMED CHOICES.