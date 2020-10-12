Advertisement

Maine officials discuss work surrounding Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Maine is one of 14 states and the District of Columbia that now observe the holiday instead of, or along with Columbus Day.
State officials discuss work leading up to day
State officials discuss work leading up to day(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Monday is the second ever Indigenous Peoples' Day here in the state of Maine.

Maine is one of 14 states and the District of Columbia that now observe the holiday instead of, or along with Columbus Day.

The ACLU of Maine and the Wabanaki Alliance hosted an educational webinar.

They talked about some recent accomplishments in the state like establishing the holiday and the removal of tribal mascots.

“Once in a while in passing, I’ll see, well, I’m still going to celebrate Columbus Day,” said Penobscot Nation Tribal Amabassador Maulian Dana. “I’m still going to be a Skowhegan Indian and on and on and on. You know that’s fine. That stuff will still exist. I think what is powerful about these laws is that we aren’t validating the racism of institutions anymore. We are getting into these systems, and we are setting new standards.”

The webinar also detailed much of the work that remains ahead for Maine tribes.

Here’s a link with more information here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UMS reports low numbers of coronavirus cases

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMS started asymptomatic tests back in July.

News

Husson celebrates Indigenous People’s Day with on campus cleanup and recycle event

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
The event consisted of two activities.

News

Public Enemy #1 gunned down in Bangor 83 years ago

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
83 years ago, the streets of Bangor were the setting for a violent shootout that marked the demise of then public enemy number one, Al Brady and members of the Brady Gang.

News

Brady Gang 83 years ago

Updated: 1 hour ago
83 years ago, the streets of Bangor were the setting for a violent shootout that marked the demise of then public enemy number one, Al Brady and members of the Brady Gang.

Latest News

News

WHOOPtoberfest celebrates Maine's official state treat

Updated: 3 hours ago
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival cancelled this year due to pandemic. Instead organizers created WHOOPtoberfest to highlight bakers around state that make Maine's official state treat.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
There are 33 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine.

News

Fire marshals investigate fatal fire in Lebanon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News

Maine celebrates second Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
At least 13 states, including Maine, do not celebrate Columbus Day, with most opting instead for Indigenous Peoples Day.

News

Portland Pie products recalled at Hannaford Supermarkets

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling all Portland Pie Pizza Cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli section due to product tampering incidents.

News

Local crafter creates handcrafted Pokémon sculptures

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Matthew Berry is the creator of Matthew’s Handcrafted Pokémon Sculptures.