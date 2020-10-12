Maine officials discuss work surrounding Indigenous Peoples’ Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Monday is the second ever Indigenous Peoples' Day here in the state of Maine.

Maine is one of 14 states and the District of Columbia that now observe the holiday instead of, or along with Columbus Day.

The ACLU of Maine and the Wabanaki Alliance hosted an educational webinar.

They talked about some recent accomplishments in the state like establishing the holiday and the removal of tribal mascots.

“Once in a while in passing, I’ll see, well, I’m still going to celebrate Columbus Day,” said Penobscot Nation Tribal Amabassador Maulian Dana. “I’m still going to be a Skowhegan Indian and on and on and on. You know that’s fine. That stuff will still exist. I think what is powerful about these laws is that we aren’t validating the racism of institutions anymore. We are getting into these systems, and we are setting new standards.”

The webinar also detailed much of the work that remains ahead for Maine tribes.

Here’s a link with more information here.

