Maine celebrates second Indigenous Peoples’ Day

At least 13 states, including Maine, do not celebrate Columbus Day, with most opting instead for Indigenous Peoples Day.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day Monday for the second time.

On April 26, 2019, Gov. Janet Mills signed LD 179, officially ending the observation of Columbus Day in Maine and designating the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Several virtual events and discussions are planned in Maine both Monday and Tuesday.

You can also learn more about the holiday, reasons behind it and resources about Indigenous peoples from the Maine State Museum by clicking here.

